New eNewsletter from City of Lake Forest Park
Saturday, March 28, 2020
|Just one item from the new e-newsletter from
the City of Lake Forest Park
By Diane Hettrick
The City of Lake Forest Park has a new, monthly e-newsletter which you can receive by email. It's in an attractive, very readable format.
The first edition had a message from Mayor Johnson and an update from Deputy Mayor Phillippa Kassover. There were updates about city services during the pandemic, environmental and gardening notices, and all kinds of useful tips like the notice about elections above.
You don't have to be a resident of LFP to subscribe or to enjoy this communication.
Sign up on the city's webpage, which includes all the other notices you might want to receive from the city.
Also included is an option to be notified when the print newsletter has been posted to the city webpage. It is mailed to all LFP residents - but sometimes it's easier to find things online - especially if you have a cat who helps you file.
Remember to set your spam blocker to allow mail from listserv@civicplus.com. Or just add the address to your address book.
