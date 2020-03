Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan





Otto was feeling poorly but due to the COVID-19 epidemic, his owner was reluctant to sit in a waiting room.



Most local vets will come out to the car during the COVID-19 outbreak. Be sure to call first.





The sign says "Please Park Here for Appointment Drop-offs" but Otto had a better idea.... a potty break.









We hope he will soon be feeling better.

After a phone call to Animal Medical Center in Shoreline, Otto received a curbside check where the decision was made for him to be admitted to the clinic.