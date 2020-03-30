Community is generous for the NEMCo food drive
Monday, March 30, 2020
|LFP Police Chief Mike Hardan and NEMCo volunteers
Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept
NEMCo volunteers are delighted with the amount of food and paper goods donated by community members during the drive-thru food drive on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
|Drive thru food donations
Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept.
NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.
With so many staying home and unable to work, local food banks are in need of donations as well.
NEMCo set up this one-day, four hour opportunity to collect donations. It was a drive-thru setup, with vehicles driving in to hand off items to a volunteer.
