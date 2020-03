Community is generous for the NEMCo food drive

LFP Police Chief Mike Hardan and NEMCo volunteers

Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept

Drive thru food donations

Photo courtesy LFP Police Dept.

NEMCo volunteers are delighted with the amount of food and paper goods donated by community members during the drive-thru food drive on Thursday, March 26, 2020.The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is a partnership among the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park (LFP), the Northshore Fire Department (NSFD) and the Northshore Utility District (NUD).NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.With so many staying home and unable to work, local food banks are in need of donations as well.NEMCo set up this one-day, four hour opportunity to collect donations. It was a drive-thru setup, with vehicles driving in to hand off items to a volunteer.