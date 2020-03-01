$1 million in Cultural Relief Funds available April 1 from 4Culture

As closures, cancellations, and loss of work due to COVID-19 impact the King County cultural sector, 4Culture has details to share about its Cultural Relief Fund , which will distribute $1 million over the coming months:

The first round of funding will be distributed beginning April 1 through May 15. Apply at any time within that time frame. Applications will be reviewed by a panel weekly and you will notified within 10 business days about the status of your application.



You'll apply through a simple application that will take about 15 minutes to complete.





You can apply for up to $2,000 to help alleviate financial hardship from the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus or to mobilize a creative response that will support other King County residents in this time of crisis.





For Organizations





You will need a 4Culture account to apply. Once you’ve pulled together your materials, the simplified application will take about 30 minutes to complete.





Grants up to $5,000 can help cover unexpected costs or losses related to the COVID-19 virus.





Many deadlines have been extended or postponed. If you're working on an application, check here for updated information.





4Culture staff are working remotely, but still here for you! We're available by phone or email. Not sure who to reach out to? Start with hello@4culture.org , 206-296-7580, or TTY: 711.







