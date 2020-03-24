Republic Services announces temporary guidelines

Republic Services, which provides garbage, yard waste and recycling services for the City of Lake Forest Park has announced some temporary guidelines to protect its customers, drivers, and communities. Effective Tuesday, March 24:









If you have extra recycling or yard waste, it must be in a cart or can. We will not pick up any loose/bundled/bagged material outside a cart or can.



In addition, we are suspending all bulky waste collections until further notice.



Commercial:



Due to health concerns for the public and our drivers, until further notice we will only pick up trash that is in your container unless it is bagged. Anything outside the container that is not bagged will not be collected.



If you have recycling, our drivers will only pick up recycling that is stored inside your container. We will not pick up anything outside your container.





Extra trash must be bagged or stored in an additional cart or can.If you have extra recycling or yard waste, it must be in a cart or can. We will not pick up any loose/bundled/bagged material outside a cart or can.In addition, we are suspending all bulky waste collections until further notice.Due to health concerns for the public and our drivers, until further notice we will only pick up trash that is in your container unless it is bagged. Anything outside the container that is not bagged will not be collected.If you have recycling, our drivers will only pick up recycling that is stored inside your container. We will not pick up anything outside your container.

Due to health concerns for the public and our drivers, until further notice we will only collect trash that is stored in Republic Carts or personally owned cans.