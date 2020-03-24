Shoreline Center closed - School Board meeting on Zoom

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, the Shoreline Center will be closed until further notice.





This does not apply to the Senior Center, which is a tenant of the school district





The closure is in response to Governor Inslee’s request for people to stay home and telecommute as much as possible to help lower the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.





All Shoreline Center staff will be working remotely and checking emails and voicemails regularly. You can find the Shoreline Center staff directory HERE if you need contact information for a staff member.









This does not impact meal service. Free meals for all children 18 and younger will continue to be available each weekday from 11:30-12:30. You can find a list of sites and additional food support information



School Playgrounds and Fields Closed



All school playgrounds and fields are closed until further notice in order to support statewide social distancing guidelines.



March 30 School Board Virtual Meeting



Up to five members of the public will also be able to view the meeting in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center. If you wish to view the meeting in person at the Shoreline Center, please email public.info@shorelineschools.org





Written public comment will be accepted online HERE until 12pm on Monday, March 30. Received written comments will be shared with the Board. No public comment will be taken at the meeting.











