Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 28, 2019

Shoreline:

621 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,101.6 per 100,000 residents

97 (15.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 172.1 per 100,000 residents





Among those with a positive result:

6 (6.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents





Lake Forest Park:





128 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 966.0 per 100,000 residents

11 (8.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 83.0 per 100,000 residents





Among those with a positive result:

0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents





State: