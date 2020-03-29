Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 28, 2019

Sunday, March 29, 2020


The COVID-19 outbreak is ongoing in King County, with new cases and deaths reported each day.

To re-emphasize the need for all King County residents to prevent new cases, Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle and King County signed an order and directive on March 28.

The order makes it mandatory for people with a positive COVID-19 test to follow isolation protocols at home or at a recovery facility; the directive requires everyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing) who has a test pending to stay quarantined.


Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/27/20.
  • 2,077 confirmed positive cases (up 249 from yesterday)
  • 136 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)

More details on the Data Dashboard


Shoreline:

621 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,101.6 per 100,000 residents
97 (15.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 172.1 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
6 (6.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents 

Lake Forest Park:

128 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 966.0 per 100,000 residents
11 (8.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 83.0 per 100,000 residents

Among those with a positive result:
0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents

State:

4310 infections including 189 deaths 


