Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 28, 2019
Sunday, March 29, 2020
To re-emphasize the need for all King County residents to prevent new cases, Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle and King County signed an order and directive on March 28.
The order makes it mandatory for people with a positive COVID-19 test to follow isolation protocols at home or at a recovery facility; the directive requires everyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing) who has a test pending to stay quarantined.
Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/27/20.
- 2,077 confirmed positive cases (up 249 from yesterday)
- 136 confirmed deaths (up 11 from yesterday)
Shoreline:
621 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 1,101.6 per 100,000 residents
97 (15.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 172.1 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
6 (6.2%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents
Lake Forest Park:
128 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 966.0 per 100,000 residents
11 (8.6%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 83.0 per 100,000 residents
Among those with a positive result:
0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents
State:
4310 infections including 189 deaths
