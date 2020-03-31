Local residents named to Pacific University Dean's List

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Pacific University, Forest Grove OR

FOREST GROVE, Ore. - Students from our area were named to the dean's list at Pacific University for the Fall 2019 semester.

The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's College of Arts / Sciences who earn a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Pacific is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions, and optometry.

Pacific was named one of the Top 50 Best Value Schools in the country by U.S. News and World Report and is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest.

Shoreline

Zane French
Micaela Frick
Julia Manfredini



