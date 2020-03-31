Local residents named to Pacific University Dean's List
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|Pacific University, Forest Grove OR
The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's College of Arts / Sciences who earn a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Pacific is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions, and optometry.
Pacific was named one of the Top 50 Best Value Schools in the country by U.S. News and World Report and is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest.
HOMETOWN, NAME
Shoreline
Zane French
Micaela Frick
Julia Manfredini
0 comments:
Post a Comment