Vegetarian cooking class every Friday
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Lentils and Beans
Every Friday in April at 5pm
Are you stuck at home without any cooking skills?
Are you wondering what to do with all the lentils and beans you bought to stock up?
Join Amanda Strombom, president of Vegetarians of Washington, to learn some simple recipes for using these protein powerhouses. VIA ZOOM, Amanda will cook in her own kitchen. You can cook along, or just watch!
Please register and the Zoom link will be sent to you by email.
