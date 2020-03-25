COVID-19 UPDATE: City of Shoreline

From the City of Shoreline

Pursuing an essential activity, like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.

Getting takeout food. (Food deliveries also are permitted).

Going to work at an essential business.

Going outside for walks and exercise, as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained.

Police services

Fire and EMS (provided by Shoreline Fire Department)

Traffic safety and emergency street maintenance

Limited parks maintenance

Emergency facilities repair and maintenance

Emergency utility repairs and maintenance (wastewater and surface water utilities)

Responding to COVID-19 event

For emergencies, call 911

City 2700 # – For emergency issues not requiring a Police, Fire, or Medical response, call 206-801-2700.







For questions regarding our parks, recreation facilities, or programming, you can email shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov or call 206-801-2600 and leave a message. We will review messages daily and a staff member will get back to you.

Permit Counter









Reminder about parks and park activities

Use physical distancing : The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Keep at least six feet of distance between you and others.

: The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Keep at least six feet of distance between you and others. Do not access off limits equipment or areas : As of this weekend, Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and the skate park.

: As of this weekend, Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and the skate park. Do not congregate in parks : This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires.

: This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires. Six feet for activities: Hiking, biking, and walking are all great ways to enjoy parks right now, just remember to keep six feet between you and your fellow residents.

MORE INFORMATION

Information about the City’s response to COVID-19

