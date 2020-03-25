COVID-19 UPDATE: City of Shoreline
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|Shoreline City Hall
From the City of Shoreline
COVID-19 UPDATE: City of Shoreline will provide only essential services during Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order
To comply with the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, all City staff have been told not to report to work except for those providing essential services.
At this time, essential City services are those related to health and safety, emergency response, and government operations.
The Governor’s Stay Home order is necessary to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. All Shoreline residents need to follow the Governor’s order and stay at home, unless you are:
Examples of essential City services
How to contact City during this time
- Pursuing an essential activity, like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.
- Getting takeout food. (Food deliveries also are permitted).
- Going to work at an essential business.
- Going outside for walks and exercise, as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained.
- Police services
- Fire and EMS (provided by Shoreline Fire Department)
- Traffic safety and emergency street maintenance
- Limited parks maintenance
- Emergency facilities repair and maintenance
- Emergency utility repairs and maintenance (wastewater and surface water utilities)
- Responding to COVID-19 event
- For emergencies, call 911
- City 2700 # – For emergency issues not requiring a Police, Fire, or Medical response, call 206-801-2700.
For questions regarding our parks, recreation facilities, or programming, you can email shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov or call 206-801-2600 and leave a message. We will review messages daily and a staff member will get back to you.
Permit Counter
For permit questions, email pcd@shorelinewa.gov. You can also call 206-801-2500 and leave a message. We will review messages daily and a staff member will get back to you.
Reminder about parks and park activities
MORE INFORMATION
- Use physical distancing: The most effective tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to physically distance ourselves from others. Keep at least six feet of distance between you and others.
- Do not access off limits equipment or areas: As of this weekend, Shoreline has CLOSED all playgrounds, picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and the skate park.
- Do not congregate in parks: This means no pick-up games, picnics, BBQs, parties, or bonfires.
- Six feet for activities: Hiking, biking, and walking are all great ways to enjoy parks right now, just remember to keep six feet between you and your fellow residents.
