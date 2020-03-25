King county district court in Shoreline closed

Shoreline District Courthouse

All King County District Court Community Court operations are closed until April 27, 2020, or further order of the court.





All hearings scheduled from March 17, 2020, through April 24, 2020, will be rescheduled and notice will be mailed.









The KCDC – Shoreline is located at



“The King County District Court's 25 courtrooms collectively handle more than 100,000 matters each year for both the county and the cities that contract with us for court services,” says Judge Donna Tucker, King County District Court Chief Presiding Judge. “Because so many people typically come and go through our courthouses every day, it was crucial that we drastically curtail when and where we are open to keep our employees and the public safe during the pandemic.”

Court users can find the latest information on changes to court operations and services online at



is the largest court of limited jurisdiction in Washington State. KCDC holds court and provides public access at 9 courthouses throughout King County: Auburn, Bellevue, Burien, Issaquah, King County Courthouse (Seattle), Redmond, Maleng Regional Justice Center (Kent), Shoreline, and Vashon Island (one day per month); as well as at the King County Jail in Seattle (jail calendars only). The Shoreline Community Court will also remain closed.The KCDC – Shoreline is located at 18050 Meridian Avenue N , adjacent to Cromwell Park. The Community Court was held in the council chamber at Shoreline City Hall.Court users can find the latest information on changes to court operations and services online at COVID-19 Impacts to King County District Court or by calling (206) 205-9200. King County District Court (KCDC) is the largest court of limited jurisdiction in Washington State.

















Due to COVID-19, the King County District Court in Shoreline will remain closed until at least April 27, 2020, or further order of the court.