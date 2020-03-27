Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting March 30, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
|City Councilmembers and staff will be participating in the meeting remotely by calling into an online video conference.
Action Item
Approving Preliminary Formal Unit Lot Subdivision No. PLN19-0037, Dividing One Existing Parcel Into Eleven (11) Unit Lots at 18512 Meridian Court N.
The public hearing for this subdivision was held on January 15, 2020 by the Hearing Examiner. As such, the City Council cannot hear any additional public comment on this item.
Study Item
The Council Goals for 2020-2022 includes an action step to “Implement the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan, including priority park improvements and acquisition of additional park properties.”
Given the COVID-91 health emergency that currently exists, and the potential devastating impacts it may have on the local and regional economy, staff would recommend that Council delay putting this $38.5M funding on the ballot until a future time when the economic impact is known.
--Pam Cross
The live feed of the video conference will be playing in the Council Chambers and will be streaming on the City’s website.
At this time, opportunities to provide public comment are limited to submitting written comment or by calling in to the meeting conference to provide oral testimony.
We strongly encourage the public to participate and observe the meeting remotely.
Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
The Council meetings are televised on Comcast channel 21 and Frontier channel 37:
- Tuesdays at noon and 8:00pm
- Wednesdays through Sundays at 6:00am, noon, and 8:00pm
