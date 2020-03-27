Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting March 30, 2020

City Councilmembers and staff will be participating in the meeting remotely by calling into an online video conference.













The live feed of the video conference will be playing in the Council Chambers and will be streaming on the City’s website.





At this time, opportunities to provide public comment are limited to submitting written comment or by calling in to the meeting conference to provide oral testimony.









The agenda for the March 30, 2020 Shoreline Council Meeting includes the following:Approving Preliminary Formal Unit Lot Subdivision No. PLN19-0037, Dividing One Existing Parcel Into Eleven (11) Unit Lots at 18512 Meridian Court N.The public hearing for this subdivision was held on January 15, 2020 by the Hearing Examiner. As such, the City Council cannot hear any additional public comment on this item.The Council Goals for 2020-2022 includes an action step to “Implement the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan, including priority park improvements and acquisition of additional park properties.”Given the COVID-91 health emergency that currently exists, and the potential devastating impacts it may have on the local and regional economy, staff would recommend that Council delay putting this $38.5M funding on the ballot until a future time when the economic impact is known.