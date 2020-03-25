Shoreline man makes 3D printed face shields for medical personnel
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|In November, he made a blue lion.
Now he's making face masks.
Photo courtesy Joel Telling
3D printing guru and Shoreline resident Joel Telling is, not surprisingly, stepping up to the plate to create 3D face masks for medical personnel.
Joel has a YouTube channel followed by thousands, where he does demos on how to make things with a 3D printer.
Now he has turned his attention to face masks, so crucially needed in this pandemic.
KING 5 told the story - see it here
He used his contacts to find a pattern and is now sharing the instructions with his network so other people can start making masks.
