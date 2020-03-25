Shoreline man makes 3D printed face shields for medical personnel

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

In November, he made a blue lion.
Now he's making face masks.
Photo courtesy Joel Telling

3D printing guru and Shoreline resident Joel Telling is, not surprisingly, stepping up to the plate to create 3D face masks for medical personnel.

Joel has a YouTube channel followed by thousands, where he does demos on how to make things with a 3D printer.

Now he has turned his attention to face masks, so crucially needed in this pandemic.

KING 5 told the story - see it here

He used his contacts to find a pattern and is now sharing the instructions with his network so other people can start making masks.





Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  