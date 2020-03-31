Tuesday's Flour: Deadline for Edible Book Festival is Friday
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|The Old Man and the C
Created by Matt Tullio 2018 festival
Edible Book Festival - All Virtual
Call for Culinary Creations for the Annual Edible Book Festival
Submit your entries online now through April 3
Creativity will prevail! The importance of keeping our community healthy is paramount, but we also want to continue to serve all of you by cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts, so we are moving the Edible Book Festival to an online experience this year. Get your necessary social distancing in and exercise creativity in the home at the same time!
Do you have an idea for a mouthwatering manuscript? A succulent storybook? A “punny” take on a literary favorite? Then register your edible book on the Arts Council website by Friday, April 3rd and whip up something to tickle our tastebuds (and maybe our funny bones).
Your creation should be inspired by a book, or a pun on a book title, and made out of edible ingredients—sweet or savory. It may look like a book, tablet, or scroll...or be completely unique. Check out www.pinterest.com for inspiration. It’s free to participate and you’ll be eligible to win fabulous prizes (gift certificates) from Third Place Books!
Adults, youth, and professional categories. Youth entries are highly encouraged, especially during this long school break. Kids get crafty - Join us and create some Edible Books! Yes, that's right... a book you can eat!
A perfect place for book lovers to come together and create either edible things relating to books, or an edible book itself! Register your edible book online by April 3 using our form. Don’t forget to take a digital photo and upload to the form.
Our judges will rate over the weekend. We need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards - voting will open online from 8am Saturday, April 4th to 4pm, Sunday April 5th, 2020. We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, April 5 on Facebook (winners will be posted on this page immediately afterwards).
There is no fee to register!
2020 jurors include Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Bender.
Questions? Feel free to email programs@shorelinearts.net
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Jack Malek, Broker and Realtor
Thank you to our Sponsors: The City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
