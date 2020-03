NEMCo drive-thru food drive Thursday at Northshore Fire in Kenmore

As many of you are aware, our local first responders and medical professionals are running short on medical gloves, aprons, gowns and masks.



If you happen to have a supply tucked away that you would be willing to donate, NEMCo is setting up a way for that to happen.













Additionally, with so many staying home and unable to work, our local food banks are in need of donations as well.NEMCo is setting up a one-day only, four hour opportunity to collect donations. This will be a drive-thru setup, making it easy to drive in and hand off items to a volunteer.Thursday, March 26, 2020 9am to 1pm at the Northshore Fire Department in Kenmore, 7220 NE 181st St. Useful food items include:- Canned vegetables and fruits- Soup- Top Ramen- Juices- Cereal and Oatmeal- Canned meats (tuna, chicken)- Peanut butter and Jam- Pancake mix and syrup- Chili- Pasta and Sauce- Beans- Boxed or Pouch Potatoes- Cookies- Gluten free items