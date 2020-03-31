First day of COVID-19 testing in Shoreline goes smoothly

A healthcare worker goes to the car to

get a sample for testing

Photo courtesy ICHS













Testing is done the parking area of the ICHS Shoreline Clinic , 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133.



During your appointment, you will remain in your car. Interpretation will be available if you need language assistance. A health care provider will approach your car window to swab your nose and provide information on how to obtain test results.





Ready for business

Photo courtesy ICHS





Drive-thru testing is available by appointment only to all community members. You are not required to be an existing ICHS patient, but you are required to call ahead.





Due to limited supply, testing is reserved for those currently experiencing Covid-19 symptoms – which include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. Once it is determined you should be tested, you will receive an appointment time.

On another note, ICHS reports that one of their patients who wishes to be anonymous, donated 350 medical masks to the Shoreline clinic Monday morning.





We have been humbled by donations coming in of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks these past weeks.













ICHS reports that the COVID19 testing at the Shoreline clinic Monday went smoothly and "our incredible staff members tested multiple people from the area."They will continue to do testing throughout the week until Friday April 3, from 11am-3pm each day.They still have openings and encourage community members to give them a call to make an appointment. By appointment only: 206-533-2600.