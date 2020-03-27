Lake Forest Park earns WellCity Award

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) recently released a list of the cities, towns, and other local governments that have earned the distinguished WellCity designation. 

City of Lake Forest Park is among this year’s recipients. This recognition is bestowed to entities that meet the AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s stringent WellCity standards and demonstrate a commitment to employee health.

When an employer meets the WellCity standards, they earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums. This is the tenth year in a row that the City of Lake Forest Park has earned this award.

WellCity recipients are all part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust (Trust), Washington State’s largest local government employee health benefit pool for cities, towns, and other local governments.

Celebrating its 50-year anniversary, the Trust provides health benefits to more than 260 public entities and more than 36,000 employees and family members across the state.



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  