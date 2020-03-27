Lake Forest Park earns WellCity Award

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) recently released a list of the cities, towns, and other local governments that have earned the distinguished WellCity designation.

City of Lake Forest Park is among this year’s recipients. This recognition is bestowed to entities that meet the AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s stringent WellCity standards and demonstrate a commitment to employee health.When an employer meets the WellCity standards, they earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums. This is the tenth year in a row that the City of Lake Forest Park has earned this award.WellCity recipients are all part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust (Trust), Washington State’s largest local government employee health benefit pool for cities, towns, and other local governments.Celebrating its 50-year anniversary, the Trust provides health benefits to more than 260 public entities and more than 36,000 employees and family members across the state.