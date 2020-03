Pramila Jayapal to hold online briefing on the third federal COVID-19 relief package

The largest expansion in decades of unemployment insurance benefits for laid-off and furloughed workers

Direct payments to put money immediately in the pockets of working people and families

$350 billion in emergency grants and forgivable loans to devastated small businesses and nonprofits

$150 billion to help hospitals and others in the health care system

$150 billion relief fund to help strained local and state governments

Additional funding for a number of programs, including education, housing, and childcare

Support for struggling industries that do right by their employees





















On Friday, the House passed the CARES Act, the third emergency COVID-19 relief package. This $2.2 trillion relief package has now been signed into law, and while it is not perfect, it will deliver critically needed aid to people in our district, state and across the country.