Pramila Jayapal to hold online briefing on the third federal COVID-19 relief package
Monday, March 30, 2020
On Friday, the House passed the CARES Act, the third emergency COVID-19 relief package.
This $2.2 trillion relief package has now been signed into law, and while it is not perfect, it will deliver critically needed aid to people in our district, state and across the country.
Please join me this Wednesday, April 1st at 5:00pm PT for an online briefing on what’s included in this latest relief package and how it will help you and our state.
Watch at facebook.com/repjayapal
Listen to the audio by calling 855-286-0292
Here are a few key things included:
- The largest expansion in decades of unemployment insurance benefits for laid-off and furloughed workers
- Direct payments to put money immediately in the pockets of working people and families
- $350 billion in emergency grants and forgivable loans to devastated small businesses and nonprofits
- $150 billion to help hospitals and others in the health care system
- $150 billion relief fund to help strained local and state governments
- Additional funding for a number of programs, including education, housing, and childcare
- Support for struggling industries that do right by their employees
