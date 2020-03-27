Kenmore resource guide for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Friday, March 27, 2020

The City of Kenmore has published a COVID-19 Business Resource Guide with helpful information; local, county, and state contacts and resources; and a worksheet to help document the impacts of COVID-19 on your business.

They have a web page with information for businesses: City of Kenmore Resource Guide for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

The four page guide can be downloaded HERE

Many of the items apply to all businesses, some are specific to Kenmore.

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is also actively working with local businesses.






