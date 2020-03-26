March 26 LFP City Council regular meeting to be held virtually

City Hall is closed and council meetings

will be held virtually.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Due to the recent closure of the LFP City Hall to the public and most City staff, and the order that meetings for civic purposes are not to be held in-person, the City has explored options for holding the March 26 and April 9 regular meetings virtually.









Public Comment Procedures for Virtual Meetings:



If you wish to provide public comment virtually, you may do so by submitting a written statement to



To ensure your comments are received and read at the proper meeting, your email must include:

The name of the group that is meeting (City Council or Planning Commission)

Date of the meeting your comments are intended for

Your name

Whether or not you live in the city limits of Lake Forest Park

Agenda Item and/or subject your comments refer to

Emails without this information may not be read at the meeting. Three minutes are allowed for comment. And, in accordance with normal procedure, messages of an overly repetitive or inappropriate (vulgarity) nature may be declined to be read at the discretion of the meeting Chair.



Check the City’s online



Questions? Email the



The March 26 meeting will be held via Zoom and public comments must be submitted electronically.