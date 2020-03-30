Bored? Love cats?
Monday, March 30, 2020
|Lily is of the 'get me outta here" variety
Shaun and his partner rescue cats - who have no trouble climbing up a tree but don't know how to climb down - from the tops of swaying trees.
Shaun posts a video of every rescue and a nice portrait of the cat.
Some are screaming (get me outta here!), some are blasé (I meant to do this ... yes, for three days).
Shaun and his partner are arborists by trade - hence the tree climbing ability and equipment - and cat rescuers in their spare time.
They go all over Puget Sound and only ask for donations for their services.
Check them out here
0 comments:
Post a Comment