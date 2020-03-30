Bored? Love cats?

Lily is of the 'get me outta here" variety

For the cat-lovers who are starting to get bored staying at home: On Facebook, go to Canopy Cat Rescue and watch a daring arborist rescue cats from the tops of 50 foot trees.Shaun and his partner rescue cats - who have no trouble climbing up a tree but don't know how to climb down - from the tops of swaying trees.Shaun posts a video of every rescue and a nice portrait of the cat.Some are screaming (get me outta here!), some are blasé (I meant to do this ... yes, for three days).Shaun and his partner are arborists by trade - hence the tree climbing ability and equipment - and cat rescuers in their spare time.They go all over Puget Sound and only ask for donations for their services.