Closed: Washington state parks

Thursday, March 26, 2020

This week, State Parks announced the temporary full closure of all Washington state parks for at least two weeks.

This decision follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued on Tuesday. 

We want to do our part to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19. The measure adds to our March 22 decision to close state parks to camping through April 30.

As of March 25, entrance gates and facilities are closed, and onsite public services, such as restrooms, are also closed. Parks staff will continue to work, and essential staff will be onsite to preserve and protect park resources.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time. Like you, we look forward to the day we can reopen parks and enjoy these wonderful outdoor spaces — together!

Get updates on our response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Don Hoch
Director, Washington State Parks



