Book review by Aarene Storms: Mighty Jack and Zita the Space Girl

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Mighty Jack and Zita the Space Girl by Ben Hatke (graphic novel)
(Mighty Jack #3, Zita the Spacegirl #4)

What could be better than a new Zita the Spacegirl graphic novel?

Only this: Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl : together in one action-packed story full of aliens, giants, goblins, magic, science, and all the other wonderful stuff that Ben Hatke crams into his fabulous graphic novels.

If you like Zita or Jack, you're going to love this book. If you don't ... what's wrong with you, srsly? :-)

Fighting between the heroes and various blobby bad guys, but no blood, no cussing and no nekkidness. Highly recommended for all creatures, ages 8 to adult.


