Book review by Aarene Storms: Mighty Jack and Zita the Space Girl
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Mighty Jack and Zita the Space Girl by Ben Hatke (graphic novel)(Mighty Jack #3, Zita the Spacegirl #4)
What could be better than a new Zita the Spacegirl graphic novel?
Only this: Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl : together in one action-packed story full of aliens, giants, goblins, magic, science, and all the other wonderful stuff that Ben Hatke crams into his fabulous graphic novels.
If you like Zita or Jack, you're going to love this book. If you don't ... what's wrong with you, srsly? :-)
Fighting between the heroes and various blobby bad guys, but no blood, no cussing and no nekkidness. Highly recommended for all creatures, ages 8 to adult.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
