Senior Shopping Hours

By Diane Hettrick





Grocery stores are creating special shopping hours for senior citizens. Following is a handy chart that someone created. I don't know the source, so let me know if anything is wrong.













From what I am hearing, these special shopping hours are very crowded - but not as crowded as when the store is opened to everyone.





Senior line at Costco

Photo by Margy Palo









You have to be able enough to stand for a long time. The line for senior shopping at Costco went to the end of the parking lot.





It sounds like everyone is trying to get to the stores when they first open. I've heard many stories about no lines and few customers in the afternoon.





Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





However, the check out lines can take a long time. This photo was taken in the North City Safeway.Online shopping is a bit of a challenge right now, too, as the stores and services like Instacart are swamped with orders. Waiting time can be 3-5 days and there are system glitches.Shelves are still being stripped bare. Now might be the time to try something new that's not so popular.