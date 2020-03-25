Public Health Seattle and King county case update March 24, 2020

Case updates

Cases reported today are an approximation.

Case numbers draw from a Washington State Department of Health database that is in the process of being updated. We expect to have an official count tomorrow.





Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following estimated positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm. on 3/23/20.



1277 estimated positive cases (up 107 from yesterday)

94 estimated deaths (up 7 from yesterday)









