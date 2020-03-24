WorkSource offices closed - use phone or web for unemployment claims

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

WorkSource offices statewide are closed for in-person services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers can get help from WorkSource staff by phone, through our Live Chat feature and by using WorkSourceWA.com

If you have a scheduled appointment, reach out to your local WorkSource or use Live Chat to get instructions or WorkSource information. 

Unfortunately, they cannot provide unemployment benefit information via Live Chat.

Gov. Inslee has announced that the state is waiving the one-week waiting period for out-of-work employees to collect unemployment benefits, retroactive to March 8.



