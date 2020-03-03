Rotary Club of LFP hears about new Community Court



King County Community Court in Shoreline is an alternative problem-solving court.





It seeks to go beyond punishment to identify and address the underlying challenges that may contribute to an individual’s further criminal activity.





Court is held in Shoreline City Hall. The setting is less intimidating and allows the judge to be seated at eye-level with people.



The court addresses things like theft, shoplifting, trespassing, and other low-level offenses.





Traditionally, individuals are punished for crimes like these. However, the punishment often doesn’t address why the crime is happening.





Community Court participants can sign up at the community resource center in the lobby for services such as drug and alcohol treatment, financial/housing assistance, and employment services.





This approach allows people to get services that help address the underlying issues that may have led to the criminal activity. Participants are also often required to perform community service to foster community engagement.





