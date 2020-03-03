Tickets required for signing line for Colum McCann Thursday at Third Place Books
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Besides McCann's tour de force about a Palestinian-Israeli family, authors in town this week include John Straley with the ugly truths of the prison industrial complex, and James Riley with the third book in his series about schools of magic.
Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.
John Straley
What Is Time To a Pig?: A Cold Storage Novel
It's been seven years since Gloomy Knob landed in the Ted Stevens High-Security Federal Penitentiary and five years since the end of the war, the one North Korea started when they sent a missile to Cold Storage, Alaska.
From the wild and wonderful mind of Shamus Award-winning author John Straley comes a poetic masterpiece that explores the ugly truths of the prison industrial complex, the crumbling state of humanity, the role memory plays in the formation of the self, and much more.
★Colum McCann
Apeirogon
Bassam is Palestinian. Rami is Israeli. They inhabit a world of conflict that colors every aspect of their daily lives, from the roads they are allowed to drive on, to the schools their daughters, Abir and Smadar, each attend, to the checkpoints, both physical and emotional, they must negotiate.
National Book Award-Winning novelist (Let the Great World Spin) Colum McCann's most ambitious work to date — named for a shape with a countably infinite number of sides — is a tour de force concerning friendship, love, loss, and belonging.
Tickets are required; ticket includes one copy of Apeirogon, and admission for TWO people. Tickets are available at thirdplacebooks.com.
James Riley
The Future King
Dealing with monster attacks and his missing father has been hard enough for Fort Fitzgerald in his first month at the Oppenheimer School. But there's another school for magic, this one in the United Kingdom, that's about to create even bigger problems.
Fort's continued adventures take more surprising twists and turns in this third novel in a thrilling series from the author of the New York Times bestselling Story Thieves!
