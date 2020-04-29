State continues aggressive procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Disposable PPE for medical staff

Just because the numbers have decreased does not mean there is less of a need for Personal Protective Equipment PPE for first line responders and health care workers.





Because PPE supplies remain limited, state officials continue to prioritize Tier 1 needs which include hospitals, long-term care facilities and first responders.





Though purchase orders are placed nearly every day, arrival time for orders can take weeks.





Purchases are the primary way the state has secured PPE, accounting for more than 70 percent of items received so far - a percentage that is growing.





Of the $342 million worth of PPE that has been ordered to date, only $8.3 million in PPE has arrived and been distributed or is being processed for distribution (some 10.7 million items).





Washington businesses continue to answer the call to produce needed items, with more than 100 manufacturers retooling so far.





The state is purchasing directly from five of them, and the others are selling directly to local entities including hospitals.





Information about purchasing and distribution of PPE is available on the state’s coronavirus website





This is what is included as PPE and medical supplies needed for COVID-19

Biohazard Waste Bags

Cleaning Spray

Coveralls

Face Shield

Gloves

Goggles

Gowns

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Refill

Hand Soap

Respirator Masks

Sanitizing Wipes

Surgical Masks

Surgical Procedure Mask w/Shield Attached

Swabs

Thermometers

Ventilators

Virus Sampling Kits - Viral Transport Medium Only











