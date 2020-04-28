Ronald Bog Park update

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Most of the work is finished at Ronald Bog. The contractor should be hydroseeding the lawn outside of the mitigation area this week. The ideal time to hydroseed is after March when there is no chance of frost.

Hydroseeding will take place very soon

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



The three interpretive signs to be installed are almost done. The parking lot will need to be restriped and there could be a few other minor things that need to be done before the park is reopened.

The sandbag wall will be removed

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



The sandbag wall (also called a cofferdam) isolates the work area from the rest of the pond so sediment-laden water (stirred up while the contractor disturbs soil) doesn’t enter the main pond and flow downstream on the North Branch of Thornton Creek.



The “fish window” — when in-water work may occur — for Ronald Bog is July 1 to September 30.



Since work continued after September 30, the wall had to be left over the winter and spring. The sandbags will be removed once the fish window opens again.

The Sound Transit mitigation project to restore the wetlands at Ronald Bog Park, remove the chunks of cement from the grounds, and replant with native plants is starting to look like a park instead of a construction project!The photos were taken within the week and show the progress and the growth that spring has brought to the park.Rebecca McAndrew, Sound Transit Senior Environmental Planner reported: