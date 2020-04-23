Case update April 23 - counts are too high to lessen social distancing

Thursday, April 23, 2020



As of 11:59pm on April 22, there are 12,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 259 cases in the last 24 hour period. There have been a total of 711 deaths.

Epidemiological data suggest that COVID-19 activity peaked in Washington at the end of March. While activity declined during early April, this decline may have slowed during the past week.

The public health system in Washington is currently responding to outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term care settings, homeless shelters, food processing plants and among agricultural workers.

The Department of Health has convened an expert group of modelers to analyze our epidemiologic data.

This group predicts with a high degree of confidence that relaxation of social distancing conditions to pre-covid-19 levels will result in a sharp increase in the numbers of cases after two weeks. 
The group also believes that current diagnosis counts are still too high to lessen social distancing measures within the next two weeks.

There are 19 people in the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center as of April 23.

Results by ZIP code


Shoreline:
  • 256 have positive results, at a rate of 454.1 per 100,000 residents
  • 35 (13.7%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 62.1 per 100,000 residents

Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.

Lake Forest Park:
  • 26 have positive results, at a rate of 196.2 per 100,000 residents
  • 0 (0.0%) have died due to illness



