Case update April 23 - counts are too high to lessen social distancing









The public health system in Washington is currently responding to outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term care settings, homeless shelters, food processing plants and among agricultural workers.

This group predicts with a high degree of confidence that relaxation of social distancing conditions to pre-covid-19 levels will result in a sharp increase in the numbers of cases after two weeks.

The group also believes that current diagnosis counts are still too high to lessen social distancing measures within the next two weeks.





Results by ZIP code





Shoreline:

256 have positive results, at a rate of 454.1 per 100,000 residents

35 (13.7%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 62.1 per 100,000 residents

Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.



Lake Forest Park:

26 have positive results, at a rate of 196.2 per 100,000 residents

0 (0.0%) have died due to illness



Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.





As of 11:59pm on April 22, there are, an increase of 259 cases in the last 24 hour period. There have been a total ofEpidemiological data suggest that COVID-19 activity peaked in Washington at the end of March. While activity declined during early April, this decline may have slowed during the past week.The Department of Health has convened an expert group of modelers to analyze our epidemiologic data.There are 19 people in the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center as of April 23.