LFP Rotary meeting Wednesday on Zoom

Monday, April 27, 2020

The good news is that Lake Forest Park Rotary has made a successful transition to meetings on Zoom.

Please join our Zoooooom meetings every Wednesday 8am to 8:50am.

This week's guest speaker on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 is our King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski.

Email LFP Rotary President Robin Roat to get an invite with the link to join the meeting.
robinleeroat@gmail.com

The bad news? You have to make your own breakfast until such time as when in-person catered breakfast meetings can resume.




