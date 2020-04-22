Case updates April 21, 2020

Wednesday, April 22, 2020


 Washington state

As of 11:59 p.m. on April 20, there are 12,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 197 cases in the last 24 hours.

Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.

A total of 682 deaths in the state, to date.

King county reports 86 new cases and 12 deaths.

  • 5379 positive results
  • 372 deaths

Shoreline

  • 245 positive results
  • 34 deaths

Lake Forest Park

  • 24 positive results
  • 0 deaths


