Case updates April 21, 2020

King county reports 86 new cases and 12 deaths.



5379 positive results

372 deaths

Shoreline



245 positive results

34 deaths

Lake Forest Park



24 positive results

0 deaths



As of 11:59 p.m. on April 20, there are 12,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 197 cases in the last 24 hours.Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.A total of 682 deaths in the state, to date.