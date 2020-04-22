Case updates April 21, 2020
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Washington state
As of 11:59 p.m. on April 20, there are 12,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 197 cases in the last 24 hours.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.
A total of 682 deaths in the state, to date.
King county reports 86 new cases and 12 deaths.
- 5379 positive results
- 372 deaths
Shoreline
- 245 positive results
- 34 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 24 positive results
- 0 deaths
