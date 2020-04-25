Public Health case updates include six employees at Kent correctional facility









With 224 new cases reported yesterday, the state has almost 3,000 known cases of COVID-19.

Positive tests results for 12,977 in the state - up 224 from yesterday.

This includes 723 deaths.

387 people have died in the county, including 3 yesterday.

In Shoreline there have been 263 known cases and 35 deaths

Lake Forest Park has had 26 cases and 0 deaths.









61 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.Public Health – Seattle and King County will provide free testing to staff at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent after six staff reported testing positive for COVID-19.Patients in custody are already being tested if symptomatic for COVID-19 and additional testing may be offered based on additional findings.The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD) is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the areas where each staff member worked, in addition to the enhanced cleaning they are conducting throughout all correctional facilities.King County provides each staff member and person in custody at all its correctional facilities with cloth masks to help reduce the further spread of the virus in addition to providing staff with personal protective equipment. DAJD has taken other emergency actions to prevent the spread of the virus, including cancelling all public visits while making video visits available at no cost.has 120 new cases for a total of 5689.220 of the deaths have been King county residents over the age of 80. See the chart above.