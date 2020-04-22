Supplemental weekend food support for Shoreline residents

Are you a Shoreline resident in need of weekend food support?





If your family needs additional food that you are unable to access elsewhere, some weekend food bags are available for home delivery. Food bags will not have all ingredients for complete meals, but will include non perishable items for the weekend such as pasta, canned foods, jar of peanut butter, box of cereal, or similar items.





Call 206-385-9385 by 5:00pm on Wednesdays to request a free home food bag delivery. Deliveries will be made on Friday afternoons between 12:30pm and 4pm.





The phone line is available Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm. Requests made after 5pm on Wednesdays will be scheduled for the following weekend.





If you would like to volunteer to deliver meals email shorelineptapres@gmail.com





This program is provided in partnership with Hunger Intervention Program, Hopelink, Sound Generations, Shoreline PTA Council, and the City of Shoreline.











