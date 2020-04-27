COVID-19 testing (after screening) continues at ICHS in Shoreline
Monday, April 27, 2020
|COVID-19 testing continues at ICHS
The UPDATED Shoreline Clinic hours are Monday to Friday, 1pm-3pm in the drive in at the ICHS Shoreline Clinic, 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
We are pleased to say that we have sufficient test kits and will continue hosting testing into the foreseeable future. Tests are free and open to everyone.
We encourage everyone who has symptoms give us a call and our nurses will talk through symptoms and then refer appointments.
Tests are limited for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but anyone can call for screening: 206-533-2600.
During your testing appointment, you will remain in your car. A health care provider will approach your car window to swab your nose and provide information on how to obtain test results.
Interpretation will be available if you need language assistance.
