Rob Oxford: Already Making Plans

By Rob Oxford

I’m going to go bowling with friends. I’m going to hug my in-laws. I’m going to spend far too much money at a local restaurant where I’ve never eaten before. I’m going to take my wife to a movie. I'm going to learn to Square Dance. On second thought, no I'm not. As soon as it’s warm enough, which around these parts is usually August, I'm going to swim in a river. I’m going to visit Mt. Rainier and Mt. St. Helens. I’m going to get another pedicure… those things are awesome! Especially the massage chairs. I’m going to rehearse with my band and then have them over for a BBQ, all of them except Jeff our Tenor Sax player (inside joke). I'm going to Regina, Saskatchewan to see my Aunt Lois and Uncle Roger. I’m going to gather all of the parents who coached and/or volunteered for North King County Little League and have a softball game. After which someone will need to take me to the emergency room. I'm going to go to a local beach and keep my shirt on. My wife and I are going to find a garage sale and buy more stuff we don't need. I’m going to thank our frontline workers… personally. I’m going to just “pop” by the house of a friend I haven’t seen for far too long. I’m going to see my son excited to return to school. I’m going to help plan a celebration for the Seniors of 2020. I’m going to walk down the aisle at my local grocery store, realize I forgot something, turn around and head the other direction without breaking the rules. I’m going to go to San Francisco and then Los Angeles with my family like we had planned. I’m going to a Mariners game. I'm going to admit my mistakes and apologize more frequently. I'm going to take my wife to a casino, walk in with $60.00 and when it's gone...leave. I'm going to sell my television. I’m going to smile at a stranger and know they’re smiling back because we’re not wearing masks. I’m going to miss the smell of my wife’s perfume that she puts on for her Zoom meetings. I’m going to comb my hair…what’s left of it. I’m going to once again attempt to lose weight and fail.

It was last Wednesday, my 3rd day of vacation and although our family trip had to be postponed, I was determined to continue taking the week off and accomplishing as much around the house as possible. So far I had been somewhat successful, but Wednesday was difficult.Wednesday it did nothing but rain…all day.I woke up expecting to be as productive as I had the day before but something hit me and it hit me hard. I literally did not want to get out of bed. I tried to turn on the television, but it was the same old nonsense. Even “Leave It to Beaver” failed to cheer me up. I attempted to write but didn’t feel like typing. I attempted to go through a box of home movies, but the DVD player was unable to read some of them and that only added to my frustration.Admittedly, I feel very fortunate to be deemed an essential worker. Although my hours have been cut and my income slightly diminished, I’ve not felt the severe economic effects, depression or loneliness that many of you have and for that I send you my very best.What I hope to do with this article is continue to focus on the positive. Life will return to normal; we will win and we will again have our freedom.While working on my car in our driveway, Isaac, who is a 5th grader at my wife’s school was out for a bike ride with his mother April. They stopped to say hello but were careful to maintain a safe distance. April indicated Isaac was being rewarded for finishing his school work. Great job Isaac!I asked Isaac the first thing he wanted to do once the stay at home order was lifted? As you might imagine, his immediate response was “hang out with my friends”. I laughed and said, me too.Later that afternoon I started making a list of all the things I’m going to do. All the things I’ve wanted to do for quite some time, but somehow found a reason to postpone.Finally, I’m going to donate all of the toilet paper I have stored in my garage.But most importantly, I’m going to take a deep breath and continue to be thankful.