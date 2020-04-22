Sustainability and the City of Shoreline
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
From the City of Shoreline
As we navigate these unprecedented and uncertain times in our lives and as a community, we invite you to stay engaged in sustainability efforts.
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, the City of Shoreline recently released its first Sustainability Report with information on how the City is addressing sustainability and how you can do your part!
The report provides an overview of the City’s 2019 achievements for five core focus areas, and associated indicators, as outlined in the City’s Sustainable Shoreline program. The focus areas include:
The City has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability. Programs related to waste reduction, green building, pollution prevention, and natural habitat have helped establish Shoreline as a regional leader in sustainability and climate action.
- Climate, Water and Energy;
- Materials, Food and Waste;
- Transportation and Mobility;
- Trees, Parks and Ecosystems; and
- Resilient Communities.
You can view the report and learn more about actions you can take in support of a Sustainable Shoreline at shorelinewa.gov/sustainability.
