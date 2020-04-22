The Y offers full day child care at two Shoreline locations with no cost to first responders

YMCA child care in Shoreline



The Y has been working in partnership with King County Public Health, Department of Children Youth and Families, and local school districts to find ways to support working families who need child care.









It is the intention of The Y to prioritize care for families of first responders, health care providers of direct services, and parents/guardians who need to work.



The City of Shoreline has just approved a $15,000 grant to help the Y with the program costs. The Y is also taking donations.



TO REGISTER



Use the links below to register for programs by location:

Dale Turner Family YMCA

Ridgecrest Elementary School

A page with



FEE

Daily fee is $45 and includes full-day programming, AM and PM snack and lunch, swimming (pending). Financial assistance is available. First payment is required at the time of registration.



First responders and health care providers of direct services will have $0 fees for this program. Send an email to registration@seattleymca.org before registering to receive your special coupon code.

PREVENTATIVE HEALTH PRACTICES

Anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to remain home.

Wellness check will be conducted for all staff and youth before attending program, including a temperature check. Anyone with 100.0F degree or higher will not be allowed to remain.

Ongoing cleaning will be scheduled during the day, especially in common areas.

Frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizers.

Nightly disinfectant cleaning will be done as an additional measure.

During the program hours, youth will be organized in small groups (9 youth and 1 staff) and rotate for activities as part of social distancing and meet the developmental needs of youth.

Parents/Guardians will be dropping off and picking up at the entrance and not allowed to access the program space.

The Y is located at south Echo Lake on Aurora near N 192nd.



Ridgecrest Elementary is located at



Both facilities are closed for their regular activities during the COVID-19 response.





The Y is offering full-day camps at the Dale Turner Family YMCA and Ridgecrest Elementary School.