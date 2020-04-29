Notes from Shoreline council meeting April 27, 2020

Shoreline City Hall and Council Chamber

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









Group games are prohibited. All public and private gatherings are prohibited. The Governor will be providing updated information later this week. Go to



The Governor has announced the restart of Phase 1 Construction. This allows construction work which can be performed only by meeting social distancing requirements. Work, a COVID-19 Job Safety Plan, and COVID-19 Supervisor must be identified. L/I will enforce compliance. Complaints can be reported to 1-800-423-7233 or adag235@Ini.wa.gov



If you need help:

Hopelink Food Bank and Supplemental Weekend Food Support are food resources

Statewide moratorium on evictions, including commercial occupancies

Utilities will remain on

Unemployment benefits have been expanded

Health Benefits Exchange is enrolling

Call 211 for other resources

You can sign up for email alerts at

There is a dedicated COVID-19 webpage:

City Social Media Facebook@shorelinewa and Twitter@shorelinewagov



Through May 10th, you can



The



Learn more and provide your input on the proposed non-motorized bridge that will reduce travel times for people walking and biking between the east and west sides of I-5, and improve safety for everyone.



Council Reports



Councilmember Chang attended the King County Metro virtual town hall meeting. The current number of Metro boardings is about 100k per day. Prior to the coronavirus, boardings were closer to 400k per day. To assist in social distancing, passengers are limited to 12-18 per bus, riders are asked (but not required) to wear masks. Metro is attempting to retain enough buses and routes to get people to essential locations. If you have difficulties accessing an area, public comment is welcome on the metro website. Some funding was received through the Cares Act although this will hardly be enough to meet the revenue shortfall.



Public Comment (remotely)



Kathleen Russell of Shoreline spoke about the importance of trees as part of Shoreline’s sustainability.



The agenda was approved unanimously



The Consent Calendar was adopted, without discussion, unanimously.



Study Item 8(a) 2019 Sustainability Report



You can view the report on the Sustainable Shoreline webpage at

Autumn Salamack, Environmental Services Coordinator, provided the staff report



Shoreline has long had a commitment to leadership in environmental sustainability. The City developed an environmental sustainability strategy in 2008, and subsequently a climate action plan, carbon wedge analysis, and achieved the first in Washington Salmon-Safe Certification.



In March 2020 the City released the first annual sustainability report to highlight sustainability indicators and actions in the community.



The core focus areas include:

Climate, Water and Energy;

Materials, Food and Waste;

Transportation and Mobility;

Trees, Parks and Ecosystems; and

Resilient Communities.

2019 featured achievement of the goals set for: solar panel installations; certified “green” commercial spaces; increased registered electric vehicles (EVs); and trees planted.



Highlights of 2019 included the launch of the Green Shoreline Partnership, increased Built-Green projects, improved water quality scores, enhanced green business efforts and enhanced waste reduction efforts.



Watch for additional details:

May 13 and 16 there will be a free online natural yard care workshop

2020 in May there will be an online Shoreline Climate Challenge

2020 Climate Leaders Training for community members

Discussion



Councilmembers had praise for the Sustainability Report’s clear, easy to read format. Right now it is available at online link



Some events mentioned in the report would have occurred during the stay home order so they were cancelled until a new date can be determined.



How is the City doing with water usage? Response: The breakdown by residential vs. commercial use is no longer available from Seattle or North City water districts. The staff is working with the water districts to see what kind of information they will be able to provide in the future.



Single family recycling appears to be doing well, but not multifamily dwellings or commercial enterprises. With more density from apartments, condos and townhouses, they have to do their part.



Response: Yes, this was a key component of last year’s contract with Recology. However, the coronavirus resulted in a delay in implementation. When able to get more people in the field, Recology will start the planned monitoring protocol to address contaminants in multi-family complexes.



To meet City goals, greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced each year. Even now, with people staying home, greenhouse gasses remain high from the production of energy, rather than transportation. What can the City do to strengthen efforts to improve our greenhouse emissions numbers?



Response: We often start with the smaller, easy to implement, very accessible actions even if they don’t have the biggest impact because it’s something people feel like they can do immediately. This gets them engaged in the process. The larger actions that we need like transforming the transportation system, and increasing use of electrical vehicles are much larger investments that take more time. People should consider whether an electric vehicle will meet their current transportation needs. We hope that the new Shoreline Climate Challenge next month will spark some conversation.



Although the City is working to stop use of fossil fuels in new construction, we need to discuss retrofitting older homes to electric from oil heat. What is the cost benefit to the City to move residents away from oil heat? Perhaps a subsidy can be offered.



How many trees are cut down vs how many are planted? It would be interesting to see. Recognizing maintaining tree balance is complicated, are we making gains overall?



The next report will probably be available the first quarter of next year. They want to try to get as close to Earth Day as possible.



Meeting adjourned.



The Shoreline City Council meeting for Monday, May 4, 2020 has been cancelled.



The next meeting will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at 7pm







Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council’s Regular Meetings will take place online using the Zoom platform and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person.You may watch a live feed of the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone. Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony. To provide oral testimony you must sign-up by 6:30 p.m. the night of the meeting.All Councilmembers were present. City Councilmembers participated in the meeting remotely by calling into an online video conference.The Mayor reiterated Council’s empathy for those who have been directly affected by the coronavirus. Sadly, the number of Shoreline residents who have died from COVID-19 has grown from 18 to 40.Proclamation Declaring May 2020 National Bike Month in the City of ShorelineGovernor Inslee’s order remains in effect until May 4th. Everyone is to stay home unless absolutely necessary to go to a grocery store, a doctor or an “essential” job. Walks are acceptable. Remember to continue to practice social distancing while walking or visiting city parks.