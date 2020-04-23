Jobs at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:
Administrative Assistant 4 – HO/PE
Date of first consideration: May 4, 2020
https://bit.ly/3cz1rzd
Fiscal Analyst 3 – Financial Services/Budget
Date of first consideration: May 13, 2020
https://bit.ly/2znscs4
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
