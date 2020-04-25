Wellness tools for Apple Health (Medicaid) subscribers

This is another resource for Apple Health clients during the COVID-19 pandemic and includes tools to address emotional, physical and financial well-being.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many Washingtonians to experience new levels of stress or anxiety, and is also causing many of us to pay more attention to our physical health,” Governor Jay Inslee said.

“We’ve offered this tool from Limeade to our state employees for the past several years to help keep our state employees healthy, and now I hope these tools can help more people—mentally and physically—during this difficult time.”

This is the first time the Limeade Well-Being solution has been made available to Apple Health clients. More than 1.8 million Washington residents are enrolled in Apple Health; HCA and Limeade selected the clients who would be eligible for this free service based on geography and if they have an active email address on file. Eligible individuals are Apple Health clients ages 19 to 64 and pregnant women in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Spokane counties.Making this tool to Apple Health clients is one of several strategies HCA is employing to ensure access to health care services—including behavioral health care—during the pandemic.HCA has purchased and distributed hundreds of Zoom Telehealth licenses to providers to support continuity of care through virtual appointments, and is distributing laptops and cell phones to key providers and clients to facilitate care.In addition, HCA last week announced changes to Apple Health managed care to ensure provider sustainability and client access to care during and beyond the pandemic.