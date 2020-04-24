Local area students to compete in virtual Destination Imagination competition

Friday, April 24, 2020

Nolan Walsh. Noah Anderson,  Dylan De Lacy, Michael  Usoltsev, and a staff member
The students toured the UW Seismology Lab


By Eilee Walsh
Photos by Natalia Usoltseva

Sixth grade students from King's Schools and Brighton Schools (Noah Anderson, Dylan Johnson De Lacy, Noah Hopkins, Michael Usoltsev, and Nolan Walsh) plan to compete in a virtual competition through Destination Imagination this May. Destination Imagination is a volunteer run, non-profit educational competition for elementary through college aged students.

Noah Hopkins finishing the painting of Soace Needle that
had been created as a prop for their presentation

In Destination Imagination, student groups choose a modern-day challenge to solve through their creativity and group collaboration. Through meeting and seeking to solve these challenges, they become prepared for success in facing 21st century challenges as citizens and professionally.

The four boys making props in the wood shop at Noah Hopkins' house


The King's/Brighton 6th grade group chose to learn about earthquakes and to focus on spreading the message about earthquake preparedness in their community. They researched the topic and toured the University of Washington seismology lab, learning about current research being done on the West Coast. Afterwards, they created a community presentation to teach what they had learned to others.

Working on props at the Hopkins' wood shop


To get the word out about a free presentation they would later give at the Edmonds Public Library, the group canvassed the town of Woodway with flyers that told about earthquakes, earthquake preparedness, and their upcoming presentation.

The boys give their presentation at the Edmonds Library


Later, during their community presentation at the library, a local insurance representative provided free emergency starter kits to attendees that included items like hand sanitizer, wind up flashlights, emergency blankets, and wet wipes. On the wave of this successful presentation, the kids presented the information to the students and staff at King's and Brighton schools.

They gave their presentation at both King's and Brighton schools


The group was set to compete earlier this spring in the Destination Imagination tournament to be held in Bellevue, but it was cancelled due to precautions around the coronavirus. Now the competition will be held virtually next month. The kids feel excited to be able to compete virtually, to show their creative solution, and all the work they put into the project.



