Public Health and DOH case update April 26, 2020
Monday, April 27, 2020
|Department of Health
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its official list of symptoms that people experience when they get sick from the coronavirus.
The symptoms added are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. This is in addition to the previous official symptoms: fever, cough, and shortness or breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Over 16,000 sign up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder: Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced on April 23 that over 16,000 customers have selected a plan for coverage since the Exchange announced a special enrollment period in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dashboard
Number of known cases of COVID-19 and deaths April 26
State
- Positive test results 13,521 up 202
- 749 deaths
King county
- Positive test results 5912 up 101
- 407 deaths up 8
Shoreline
- Positive test results 275
- 40 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- Positive test results 28
- 0 deaths
