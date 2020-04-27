Public Health and DOH case update April 26, 2020

Monday, April 27, 2020

Department of Health


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its official list of symptoms that people experience when they get sick from the coronavirus.

The symptoms added are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. This is in addition to the previous official symptoms: fever, cough, and shortness or breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. 

Over 16,000 sign up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder: Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced on April 23 that over 16,000 customers have selected a plan for coverage since the Exchange announced a special enrollment period in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dashboard

Number of known cases of COVID-19 and deaths April 26

State

  • Positive test results 13,521 up 202
  • 749 deaths

King county

  • Positive test results 5912 up 101
  • 407 deaths up 8

Shoreline

  • Positive test results 275
  • 40 deaths

Lake Forest Park

  • Positive test results 28
  • 0 deaths



Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  