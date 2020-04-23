Police activity on Burke Gilman Trail Thursday

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Whispering Willow Park is a wetland
Photo by Jerry Pickard

From Lake Forest Park Police

Thursday morning there was police activity on the Burke Gilman Trail.

A concerned citizen advised that a suspicious individual was pushing a motorcycle (close to NE 165th St.)

When one of our Officers tried to make contact, the suspect dumped the motorcycle (that was later confirmed stolen) and ran toward Whispering Willow Park.

Patrol units from other police agencies assisted and a K9 track was set up. The track led through the creek area but the K9 could not locate the suspect.

The motorcycle was recovered and nobody got injured (just a couple of Officers soaked from the creek and the weather!!!).



Posted by DKH at 10:54 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  