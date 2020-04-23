Police activity on Burke Gilman Trail Thursday

Whispering Willow Park is a wetland

Thursday morning there was police activity on the Burke Gilman Trail.A concerned citizen advised that a suspicious individual was pushing a motorcycle (close to NE 165th St.)When one of our Officers tried to make contact, the suspect dumped the motorcycle (that was later confirmed stolen) and ran toward Whispering Willow Park.Patrol units from other police agencies assisted and a K9 track was set up. The track led through the creek area but the K9 could not locate the suspect.The motorcycle was recovered and nobody got injured (just a couple of Officers soaked from the creek and the weather!!!).