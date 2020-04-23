Inslee and Ferguson joint statement on some public officials disregard of "Stay Home, Stay Healthy"
Thursday, April 23, 2020
After the Snohomish county sheriff proclaimed that the Governor's Stay Home Stay Healthy order was unconstitutional and he wouldn't enforce it (see Seattle Times) and Franklin county (Pasco) commissioners voted to reopen businesses, Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a joint statement Wednesday.
“It is disappointing when elected officials promote illegal activity that puts their community’s well-being at risk.
“People’s lives are deeply impacted by this crisis. We are working hard to turn the tide on COVID-19 and begin lifting restrictions. These decisions are guided by science. Our priority is keeping Washingtonians healthy.
“The Governor’s Office sent a letter to Franklin County commissioners this morning making clear their action on Tuesday does not change the fact that businesses and residents in their county must follow the state’s emergency orders to keep everyone healthy.
“We have discussed the statements made by the Snohomish County sheriff, and the Attorney General’s Office will be reaching out to Sheriff Fortney directly.
“In both Franklin and Snohomish counties, the prosecutors have informed our office they agree the state’s orders are legal. The Snohomish County sheriff and the Franklin County Commission are misleading business owners and individuals in their jurisdictions, putting people’s health at risk and potentially putting them on the wrong side of the law.
“These orders are legal, and they are working. Do not be misled by local officials who encourage you to risk your health and violate the law. Please continue to take care of yourself, your family and your neighbors.”
As of Tuesday, the Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting 220 positive cases of COVID-19 with three deaths in Franklin County.
0 comments:
Post a Comment