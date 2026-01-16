ICE agents making arrests in Shoreline
Friday, January 16, 2026
ICE agents were witnessed at Aurora Village on Thursday morning January 15, 2026. A reader in the line at Starbuck's saw two or three cars with agents who were making arrests.
Aurora Village is the home of Home Depot, a traditional place for day workers to line up and wait for customers to pick them up.
Now they are being picked up by ICE.
Agents were also congregating in Mountlake Terrace, near Grocery Outlet and Cinebarre. They arrested three people near Evergreen Washelli Cemetery on Aurora.
The King County Sheriff's Office, which contracts with Shoreline for our police department, said that they have no communication with ICE.
Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN)
Hotline number 1-844-724-3737
The King County Sheriff's Office, which contracts with Shoreline for our police department, said that they have no communication with ICE.
"They do not tell us about where they are going or what they are doing."Washington state law is clear. Police are not allowed to assist ICE when it comes to detaining people for immigration enforcement."King County adheres to the Keep Washington Working Act, which limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and prohibits county departments, including the King County Sheriff’s Office, from assisting ICE without a court-issued warrants."Additionally, the county council passed an ordinance in 2017, which limits the immigration-related information that county employees can share or collect. It also restricts ICE’s access to this data, and ensures employees aren’t required to share data unless legally necessary."
There are some resources for the community:
Email info@waisn.org
If you see or suspect immigration enforcement activity, call, text, or email WAISN as soon as possible so they can begin monitoring the situation. If you are unsure whether something is immigration enforcement, default to reporting it. There are trained teams ready to investigate. You can also share photos or videos.
Consider rapid response training
If you are not part of a vulnerable community and have some time, WAISN offers rapid response training and contact with a local team. This is neighbors looking out for neighbors, in real time.
