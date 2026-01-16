Echo Lake Elementary celebrates Kindness and honors Superheroes

Councilmember Eben Pobee and Superintendent Susana Reyes are two of Echo Lake Elementary's Superheroes, along with a police officer and a nurse practitioner.

Echo Lake Elementary is celebrating "The Great Kindness Challenge" for the 11th year. The theme this year is "Kindness is my Superpower!" Echo Lake Elementary is celebrating "The Great Kindness Challenge" for the 11th year. The theme this year is "Kindness is my Superpower!"





The Great Kindness Challenge is January 26-30, 2026. It is celebrated in over 43,000 schools worldwide. Over 135 countries participate in this program!



This year we will celebrate all of the superheroes in our community!





Our school-wide assembly will be Wednesday, January 21, 2026 where we will hear from community superheroes, including our superintendent, Dr, Susannah Reyes, city council member, Ebeneezer Pobee, a nurse practitioner, and police department representative. These people are our Echo Lake Superheroes!



Kindness is more than just a week at Echo Lake! It is one of our core values, and something we work on every day!





--Karen Nicholson



