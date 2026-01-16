Shoreline College Launches New Food Truck Lunch Program Supporting Local Business and Community

College security guard with his meal from the Tisket Tasket food truck

Photo courtesy WA Food Truck Association

Shoreline College is excited to announce the launch of a new Food Truck Lunch Program managed by the Washington State Food Truck Association, bringing a rotating variety of locally owned food trucks to campus to serve students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community.









The



Jan 20th - Yummy Box, The People’s Burger

Jan 21st - Tisket Tasket, Tolu

Jan 22nd - Momo Express, Spice Shuttle

Beyond great food, the program highlights the important role food trucks play in the local economy.





“Food trucks represent innovation, opportunity, and community connection,” said Lori Johnson of the WSFTA. “By welcoming them to campus, Shoreline College is supporting local entrepreneurs while enhancing the daily experience for the campus and neighbors.”

Community members are encouraged to stop by, try something new, and support local food truck owners while enjoying lunch on campus. The trucks are located very near visitor parking just inside the main entrance.



is dedicated to serving students and the community through innovative programs, partnerships, and inclusive experiences that support learning, connection, and economic vitality.





Mobile food businesses often serve as entry points for new and aspiring entrepreneurs, allowing chefs and small business owners to test concepts, build a customer base, and grow sustainably with lower overhead than traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants. Each visit helps keep dollars local and supports small, independently owned businesses.

The program provides a convenient, affordable, and delicious lunch option while creating a lively gathering space on campus.

The full and up-to-date food truck schedule can be found here

Beginning this season, food trucks will be on campus Monday through Thursday from 11:00am to 2:00pm, offering a diverse mix of cuisines on wheels—from comfort food favorites to globally inspired dishes.