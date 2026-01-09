Reflections Arts program reception and display January 15, 2026
Friday, January 9, 2026
Join the Shoreline PTA Council 6.12 to celebrate the work of K-12 student artists who participated in the Reflections Arts Program, with the theme "I Belong!" You can also vote in person for the People's Choice Award, which will be announced with the top awards at 7:30pm.
The reception is January 15, 2026 from 6:30-8:00 pm in the Shoreline Room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline WA 98155
Please join us in congratulating the district finalists who are moving on to state!
Please join us in congratulating the district finalists who are moving on to state!
- Aaradhya Narayanan
- Adon Semere
- Alexander Stockdale
- Aleyah Ali
- Anyango Arunga
- Banks Henson
- Blen Belay
- Caleb Buker
- Daphne Goedde
- Debra Yang
- Defne Basarir
- Erin Pankiewicz
- Finn Johnson
- Gegee Amgalan
- Hazel Gill
- Illiana Larios
- Joselyn Díaz Ruelas
- Kiersten Amberg
- Leonard Bach Hoang
- Mckayla Hong
- Michie Hakuno
- Mila Fotinatos
- Neena Mercado
- Nola Mercado
- Samara Suhadolnik
- Samuel Penney
- Shalom Dejen
- Solomon Shuel
- Zoey Gould
0 comments:
Post a Comment