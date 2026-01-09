Reflections Arts program reception and display January 15, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026


Join the Shoreline PTA Council 6.12 to celebrate the work of K-12 student artists who participated in the Reflections Arts Program, with the theme "I Belong!" You can also vote in person for the People's Choice Award, which will be announced with the top awards at 7:30pm.

The reception is January 15, 2026 from 6:30-8:00 pm in the Shoreline Room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline WA 98155
Please join us in congratulating the district finalists who are moving on to state!
  • Aaradhya Narayanan
  • Adon Semere
  • Alexander Stockdale
  • Aleyah Ali
  • Anyango Arunga
  • Banks Henson
  • Blen Belay
  • Caleb Buker
  • Daphne Goedde
  • Debra Yang
  • Defne Basarir
  • Erin Pankiewicz
  • Finn Johnson
  • Gegee Amgalan
  • Hazel Gill
  • Illiana Larios
  • Joselyn Díaz Ruelas
  • Kiersten Amberg
  • Leonard Bach Hoang
  • Mckayla Hong
  • Michie Hakuno
  • Mila Fotinatos
  • Neena Mercado
  • Nola Mercado
  • Samara Suhadolnik
  • Samuel Penney
  • Shalom Dejen
  • Solomon Shuel
  • Zoey Gould

Posted by DKH at 1:39 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  